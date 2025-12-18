BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang on Securing American Leadership on AI - CHINA IS THEIR MODEL!!!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
242 followers
1
9 views • 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpZ0dPsnIWw

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998924279531143298?t=EwDF2Cxgd1QpIIEeEmlGvA&s=19


Donald Trump ~ "Onto 6G now" "what does that do give you a little bit deeper view under somebody's skin" "So the 6 Is Comming Huh" Dec. 10, 2025 https://rumble.com/v72v5j2-428075966.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999267472130867686?t=CUcxveTSP7DMhOqYh2ICUg&s=19


ISRAEL TCS TELCOM 6G In Progress: What to Expect? https://tcsisrael.com/blog/6g-in-progress/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997184250903212453?t=2MUhUJWTN5xgd6NwzZUm-Q&s=19


Anyone who still takes these so called "vaccines" based on this simple fact alone is most likely a mentally retarded person!


You'd have to be a psyco to choose to take a product or give it to a child that there is no way to hold the product manufacturer accountable for damage!


Why do we need the 1986 act if vaccines are so safe and effective? Why does a product need immunity if it doesn't cause harm? Why do products that have been on the market for decades, like the hepatitis B vaccine, still need immunity?

.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 https://search.brave.com/search?q=1986+act+vaccine+inunity&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2b029c604b4f2841ef7993

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998160658232127840?t=_cImLrxKr-p3fizjjNQ-nQ&s=19


NNI a 20 year horizon: CLINTON, BUSH, OBAMA, BIDEN, TRUMP Investments since 2000-2025 https://rumble.com/v72rswy-427919650.html

.

From medicine to electronics, nanotechnology is making a big impact at the smallest scale. Discover how it’s improving everyday life in our new video https://rumble.com/v72k3uw-427560584.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001494218552848662?t=2tPKybRjP8_Z4AGkCUyHlQ&s=19


The FORESEE project, building on the eAXON technology, has been awarded €2.5 million by the European Innovation Council to bring an unprecedented injectable wireless microsensor for remote patient monitoring to market. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Injectable+Wireless+Microsensors+Based+on+the+eAXON+Technology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7e11b440ed102eec45eb76

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19


Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996625029669572948?t=sdwkuteybQpBrpFkHHaCGg&s=19


Quantities and units

Part 14: Telebiometrics related to human physiology https://www.iso.org/standard/43012.html


Keywords
trump20242030covid
