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RUSSIAN SOLDIERS LINED UP FOR SHOOTING, THEN HIMARS CAME FROM THE SKY! 2023
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70 views • August 18, 2023

Warthog Defense.


August 17, 2023


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Ukraine military update.


The used audio is from the Youtube audio library


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https://www.facebook.com/warthogdefense/


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Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).


#Warthogdefense


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-LQuRP2yDs

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shootingrussiawarukrainesoldiershimarswarthog defense
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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