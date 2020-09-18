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Are Energy Weapons Starting Fires In California?? Wait Until You See What Was Caught On Video!
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1063 views • September 18, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2019/6/19/services-report-progress-on-directed-energy-programs
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/are-directed-energy-weapons-starting-fires-in-california-and-oregon
https://sociable.co/technology/beijing-moscow-weaponized-space-through-killer-satellites-directed-energy-weapons-defense-sec/
https://defensesystems.com/articles/2016/06/30/shattuck-directed-energy-great-leap-forward.aspx
https://www.airforcemag.com/some-directed-energy-weapons-show-promise-while-others-slow/
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2925588/darpa-tests-laser-weapon-for-fighters-drones.html
Get Virtual Shield FREE For 30 Days Here: http://www.hidewithlisa.com
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
14 DAY FREE TRIAL! No Code Needed!
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO FINAL WARNING OCT. 16-17: https://www.gensix.com/store/2020-fw-ls-vod/
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO DEEP STATE UNCOVERED OCT. 30-31 : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-state-uncovered-an-octobe…
For More Information See:
https://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2019/6/19/services-report-progress-on-directed-energy-programs
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/are-directed-energy-weapons-starting-fires-in-california-and-oregon
https://sociable.co/technology/beijing-moscow-weaponized-space-through-killer-satellites-directed-energy-weapons-defense-sec/
https://defensesystems.com/articles/2016/06/30/shattuck-directed-energy-great-leap-forward.aspx
https://www.airforcemag.com/some-directed-energy-weapons-show-promise-while-others-slow/
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2925588/darpa-tests-laser-weapon-for-fighters-drones.html
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