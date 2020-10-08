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Federal prosecutor reacts to new 'RUSSIAGATE' intel
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45 views • October 08, 2020
Former federal prosecutor and counsel to General Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, comments exclusively on new unredacted information regarding the presidential transition scandal known commonly as 'Russiagate,' and the roles that President Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton may have played in the events in question. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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