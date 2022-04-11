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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP old kleptocrats believe that it is necessary to starve the people in Shanghai. By starving the Lao Baixing in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, Xi wants to make them feel grateful for the CCP and to test how much stress the Chinese people can withstand