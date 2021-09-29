X22 REPORT: Tide Is Turning, How Do You Prevent This From Happening Again, Prosecution Is The Only Way

X22 REPORT: Ep. 2588b Sept 28, 2021 - Tide Is Turning, How Do You Prevent This From Happening Again,Prosecution Is The Only WayThe tide is turning, people around the world are pushing back against the dictators. The [DS] polls numbers are dropping nobody believes them anymore, they know they are lying. The same goes with the pandemic, people who were silent are now speaking out. The push to have everyone vaccinated by making it mandatory is falling apart, the OSHA push was a hoax to convince businesses to do the [DS] dirty work, this is now backfiring on them the [DS] and big pharma. AG Brnovich tells Maricopa County Supervisors do not destroy evidence, this is a warning. Accross the ocean in the UK they are now reporting on the election was rigged. The only way forward is transparency and prosecution, the people must be shown and those who rigged the election, committed treason must be held accountable.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Support the X22 ReportBoil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water HeaterUse Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF