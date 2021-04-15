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U.S.A. being Dragged into UKRAINE & RUSSIA Conflict? What is happening in Eastern Europe
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62 views • April 15, 2021
While we have all been looking elsewhere dealing with issues domestically, a MASSIVE issue has been brewing in Eastern Europe! Ukraine, a former Soviet Union State, and Russia are about to go head-to-head in a land war that will spill over into Europe and the U.S. Listen as we break down the complexity! Please write to your SENATORS and tell them we do NOT want a war in Ukraine.
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Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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