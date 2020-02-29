© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEEP STATE PLANS NEW DISEASE EVERY ELECTION YEAR
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1966 views • February 29, 2020
Corona Virus Pandemic is a Media Promoted Psychological Operation Timed For Each Election Year - https://bit.ly/32yXCq1
Excerpt from X22 Report: https://youtu.be/SXdKki7_tUw
Jevon Smith
https://twitter.com/me_think_free/status/1233440669848481794
Excerpt from X22 Report: https://youtu.be/SXdKki7_tUw
Jevon Smith
https://twitter.com/me_think_free/status/1233440669848481794
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.