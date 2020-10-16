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Hunter Biden's Hard Drive Exposed and Mainstream Media's 'Sound of Silence' Censorship Collusion
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72 views • October 16, 2020
The New York Post apparently woke up the Censorship Board over the past two day's by releasing evidence from Hunter Biden's computer (that he forgot to pick up from a computer repair shop) and the owner of the store gave the hard drive to the FBI and a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani of all people. Giuliani in turn gave over the computer's files to the Post for distribution and then Twitter and Facebook blocked and deleted any reference to the New York Post's stories and Hunter Biden. This is only the beginning of what is guaranteed to be a race to the finish for the White House Presidency here in 2020.
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