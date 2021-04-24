The Swarm : There Will Be Signs

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One of the most telling cycles in nature is the 1200 year Cherry Blossom early arrival that hasn't been since 812AD, this signals another Grand Solar Minimum intensification change. Wormnado, swarming spiders and April Hawaii snows should make us take a look at what is changing in the reset. These overlaps confirm each other. Society begins a reset, Earth begins a reset.
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