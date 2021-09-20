© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wil: Welcome to the Nazi Land 'Down Under', Where Is Kamala and Many More Lies... [19.09.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • September 20, 2021
How do you make your own hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)?
Australia has become the new NAZI GERMANY.
History is repeating itself and it appears most are going along with the Scam.
More talk of rescue from the military. Haven't we been down this avenue before?
Second line of video should have read JAN. 6, 2021 ...not 2020
How do you make your own hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=how+to+make+your+own+hydroxychloroquine&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://truthbits.blog/2021/07/20/make-your-own-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/
13,647 views Streamed live on Jan 1, 2021
brainwashed444 Heather Ann McGaw Blessington
https://youtu.be/_aXZJvo3q_4
https://www.youtube.com/user/bringhomethebacon00/videos
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/06/03/home-recipe-for-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/home-recipe-for-hydroxychloroquine-hcq
Homemade Quinine / HCQ – Easy Steps To Make Your Own
https://mouthfulmatters.com/homemade-quinine-hcq-easy-steps-to-make-your-own/
wil paranormal
47489 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/485ohpjZENsB/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmpsj9-welcome-to-australia-the-new-nazi-germany-where-is-kamala-and-how-many-more.html
Australia has become the new NAZI GERMANY.
History is repeating itself and it appears most are going along with the Scam.
More talk of rescue from the military. Haven't we been down this avenue before?
Second line of video should have read JAN. 6, 2021 ...not 2020
How do you make your own hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=how+to+make+your+own+hydroxychloroquine&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://truthbits.blog/2021/07/20/make-your-own-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/
13,647 views Streamed live on Jan 1, 2021
brainwashed444 Heather Ann McGaw Blessington
https://youtu.be/_aXZJvo3q_4
https://www.youtube.com/user/bringhomethebacon00/videos
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/06/03/home-recipe-for-hydroxychloroquine-hcq/
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/home-recipe-for-hydroxychloroquine-hcq
Homemade Quinine / HCQ – Easy Steps To Make Your Own
https://mouthfulmatters.com/homemade-quinine-hcq-easy-steps-to-make-your-own/
wil paranormal
47489 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/485ohpjZENsB/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmpsj9-welcome-to-australia-the-new-nazi-germany-where-is-kamala-and-how-many-more.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.