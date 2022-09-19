Spiritual Idolatry

This video is looking at the spiritual mind programming of people to where people are led by their senses and sense of loyalty to spiritual leaders. I highlight the plight of our brother Torben Sandergaard; we are imprisoned with him but understand the spiritual warfare the devil is initiating in this time that is needed for the world and fallen away saints to welcome the Antichrist declaration that he is God and for Satan's one world religion. If you believe that seeing is believing you will be deceived by the devil.
