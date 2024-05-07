Create New Account
But Bitcoin has ZERO Utility ... Except for the BIGGEST WORLD CHANGE
Recharge Freedom
Published 14 hours ago

Many people will tell you that bitcoin has zero utility, but it will initiate the biggest change in the history of the world, an honest ledger, with no man made inflation

#bitcoin #money #inflation

Keywords
environmentbitcoingoldpoliticiansdebtinflationus debtbitcoin miningscarcityzimbabwesavingdigital goldledgermyanmarstranded energy

