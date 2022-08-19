SEN. RON JOHNSON: PANDEMIC POLITICS & AMERICA’S COVID CARTEL from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/sen-ron-johnson-pandemic-politics-americas-covid-cartel/
Senator Ron Johnson has been a champion for freedom since well before the Covid Pandemic. In this mind-blowing interview, he sits down with Del to expose the dirty pandemic politics that drove America’s Covid Debacle.
#PandemicPolitics #RonJohnson #TheHighWire #DelBigtree #CovidCartel
POSTED: August 18, 2022