America in Crisis: Robbing America Blind | Col Douglas Macgregor

America in Crisis: Robbing America Blind


The spendthrift governing class in Washington is bankrupting our country and leaving future generations of young Americans mired in debt. Over the past decade, the US government has lost $2.4 trillion in payment errors alone.


Runaway spending on pointless wars, corporate bailouts and porkbarrel projects are putting America’s financial standing at gave risk. We must put an end to Washington’s runaway gravy train before it’s too late.


Please join us at www.ourcountryourchoice.com

