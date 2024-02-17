LIVING THE TRUMAN SHOW with Dr. Lee Merritt - Part 2

https://danhappel.com/the-truman-show-with-dr-lee-merritt-2/
Is our world just an elaborate illusion? Dr. Lee Merritt joins us to explore how modern society increasingly resembles the simulated reality of The Matrix films.
This podcast is a continuation of a November 7, 2023 program we did with Dr. Lee Merritt where we did a parody on the movie The Truman Show and how it sometimes it feels like we are living on a movie set where everything is a mirror image of reality and upside down.https://danhappel.com/america-has-been-living-the-truman-show-with-dr-lee-merritt/ Can we escape this inverted world where good is called evil and lies masquerade as truth?
America has been living The Truman Show for decades as culture, economy, and morality collapses around us. Wakeup America!
