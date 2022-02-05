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Song I Wrote for the Trucker Convoy & All Freedom Fighters! - Men Like You- Katie Morgan
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71 views • February 05, 2022
This is a song I wrote to thank the trucker convoys all over the world, as well as everyone who is fighting for FREEDOM!
Here are the content contributors. Please support each individual source!
Chembuster channel on bitchute.com
Thegatewaypundit.com
Gab.com
Foxnews.com
Projectveritas.com
Redvoicemedia.com
Joerogan.com
Rebelnews.com
TruckerLawyer.ca
Rand Paul @ Rumble.com
Defeatthemandatesdc.com
Globalnews.com
Casey DeSantis @ Twitter.com
And anyone else I may have missed!
And thank you to all of my family members who allowed me to use your photos.
Here are the content contributors. Please support each individual source!
Chembuster channel on bitchute.com
Thegatewaypundit.com
Gab.com
Foxnews.com
Projectveritas.com
Redvoicemedia.com
Joerogan.com
Rebelnews.com
TruckerLawyer.ca
Rand Paul @ Rumble.com
Defeatthemandatesdc.com
Globalnews.com
Casey DeSantis @ Twitter.com
And anyone else I may have missed!
And thank you to all of my family members who allowed me to use your photos.
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