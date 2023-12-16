Jesus made 11 Great Promises to those who would Do This!

Servants of Christ





Dec 15, 2023





St. Margaret Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#sacredheart #jesuschrist #catholic #christian #apparition





Jesus made 10 Great Promises to those who would Do This! The only hope of Society and the Church!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-iA3sVcuz0