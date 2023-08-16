STEWARDSHIP AND ACCOUNTABILITY LUKE 16:1-31

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 16:1-31. The manager had wasted his master’s goods. He had been careless
as he did his duties. He may have been guilty because he used his master’s
goods for himself. The master asked him to hand in his accounts before he lost
his job. The manager thought hard about how he could live in the future. The
people that he called may have owed rent to the master. They paid in goods
rather than money. Perhaps they had bought goods from his master’s lands and
promised to pay for them. The people in debt may have believed that the manager
had persuaded his master to reduce the amount. They would be very grateful. It
is more likely, however, that the manager had involved them in a wrong business
deal. They would be willing to give him a home. Or perhaps they could not
refuse to help him. He could accuse them of doing something wrong unless they
helped him.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.