Folkets Radio med läkaren Anette Stahel och Per Shapiro - Covidvaccinerna och det påstådda skyddet mot smittspridning
TowardsTheLight
Published 20 hours ago |

Anette Stahel, magister i biomedicin har gått igenom det vetenskapliga underlag Folkhälsomyndigheten hänvisar till som stöd för sina tidigare påståenden att covidvaccinerna skyddar mot smittspridning.


Anette Stahel har funnit mycket att ifrågasätta och riktar i denna intervju skarp kritik mot myndigheten.

Editering: Samuel Tyskling.

Stöd Folkets Radio
Swish: 123 405 89 39

Referenser

