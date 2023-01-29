Folkets Radio med läkaren Anette Stahel och Per Shapiro - Covidvaccinerna och det påstådda skyddet mot smittspridning

Anette Stahel, magister i biomedicin har gått igenom det vetenskapliga underlag Folkhälsomyndigheten hänvisar till som stöd för sina tidigare påståenden att covidvaccinerna skyddar mot smittspridning.
Anette Stahel har funnit mycket att ifrågasätta och riktar i denna intervju skarp kritik mot myndigheten.
Editering: Samuel Tyskling.
Stöd Folkets Radio
Swish: 123 405 89 39
Referenser
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3779160
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34097044/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33782619/
https://jnm.snmjournals.org/content/63/8/1231
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8242200/
http://www.uhod.org/pdf/PDF_902.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/982499/S1208_CO-CIN_report_on_impact_of_vaccination_Apr_21.pdf (ref till diagram 1)
https://www.facebook.com/anette.stahel/posts/pfbid02dckADyVeeSfxph2obKDPetDY2VKbzrwQmjw7DZCE31oSg2uLTVWVi4qkEfFLiLjbl
https://www.hartgroup.org/it-gets-worse-before-it-gets-better/
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n783/rr
https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=view_citation&hl=en&user=woSNUJkAAAAJ&citation_for_view=woSNUJkAAAAJ:L8Ckcad2t8MC
http://docplayer.se/223524825-Vagledning-om-smittsamhetsbedomning-vid-covid-19.html
https://www.medicalaid-quotes.co.za/medical-aids/discovery-health
https://www.discovery.co.za/corporate/health-covid-19-vaccine-information
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-33328-3
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2118946
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9047157/.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2783099
https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2297/rr-0
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7.pdf
https://www.datascienceassn.org/content/worldwide-bayesian-causal-impact-analysis-vaccine-administration-deaths-and-cases-associated
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/Delivery.cfm/SSRN_ID3949410_code2488747.pdf?abstractid=3949410&mirid=1&type=2
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.09.30.22280573v1.full
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8674133/
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/hsph-in-the-news/science-unclear-fourth-covid-shot/
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4224504 (ref till diagram 2a, b, c och d; kontakta Anette Stahel för PDFen)
https://bookdown.org/ssjackson300/Machine-Learning-Lecture-Notes/splines.html#natural-splines (ref till diagram 3)
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/12/2074
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1101870/vaccine-surveillance-report-week-35.pdf
https://www-rivm-nl.translate.goog/covid-19-vaccinatie/bescherming-coronavaccins-tegen-ziekenhuisopname/booster-en-herhaalprik-bij-ouderen-nodig-om-bescherming-op-peil-te-brengen?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35856382/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34287354/
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nx3FdX-8bUw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.