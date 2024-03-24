Video of the Third in Courtroom - Faridduni Shamsutdin, he is 25 years old - with before image

Video of the Third in Courtroom

Faridduni Shamsutdin, he is 25 years old.

Here's what is known about him:





- He is 25 years old.

- He is a citizen of Tajikistan.

- He is married and has an eight-month-old child.

- He is registered in the territory of the Russian Federation in Krasnogorsk.

- He has a court-appointed lawyer.

- He communicates through an interpreter.

The before image was last night when first captured.

The Court decided: Fariduni Shamsidin was sent to a pre-trial detention center

Cynthia ... I believe this was the guy first found after the attack, first video last night that I uploaded with the perps, not sure. I need to take another look. He was getting loaded up in a big van.









