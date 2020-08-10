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International Weather Wars - 10 August 2020 - Canada, USA, India & More
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76 views • August 10, 2020
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Manila, Philippines - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.manilatimes.net/2020/07/24/news/regions/isabela-corn-farmers-receive-alternative-livelihood/744877/
Cagayan Valley, Philippines - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1109987
Philippine Air Force
https://www.paf.mil.ph/node/5749
Calgary, Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://calgaryherald.com/business/local-business/no-rest-for-albertas-cloud-seeders-in-a-summer-of-monster-hailstorms
https://www.cake.co/conversations/6lqwdlJ/one-hail-storm-that-did-1-7-billion-in-damage-and-the-cloud-seeding-efforts-to-mitigate-hail-damage
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/cloud-seeding-hail-severe-weather-calgary-silver-iodide-storm-damage-1.5664718
David Keith - Harvard - Geo Engineering
https://cleantechnica.com/2020/07/24/harvard-profs-plan-geoengineering-experiment-igniting-ethics-debate/
India - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/science-environment/1145396-india-only-country-with-dedicated-ministry-addressing-all-aspects-of-earth-sciences-vardhan
Cambodia - Climate Modification - Armenian News
https://www.reporter.am/drought-dams-on-mekong-river-drop-cambodias-tonle-sap-lake-to-record-low-levels/
Lana Del Rey - Billboard News
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9425454/lana-del-rey-violet-poetry-audiobook
Lily Cole - Book
https://www.anothermag.com/design-living/12711/lucy-kumara-moore-lily-cole-who-cares-wins-reasons-for-optimism-book-interview
Greenwich Uni, London, UK - Architects Journal
https://www.architectsjournal.co.uk/practice/students/aj-student-prize-2020-university-of-greenwich
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.lavozcolorado.com/detail.php?id=10933
http://www.colorado.edu/today/2017/01/13/cloud-seeding-aims-increase-mountain-snowfall-power-generation
http://www.denverite.com/make-snow-cu-boulder-researchers-seeding-clouds-idaho-26892
https://phys.org/news/2017-01-atmospheric-scientists-cloud-seeding.html
https://www.aspendailynews.com/timeline-aspen-is-the-future-on-snowboards-snowmaking/article_f5f98845-d5b0-51fa-a7ee-f51654414d02.html
https://coyotegulch.blog/2016/10/15/coloradoriver-the-cwcb_dnr-is-installing-a-ceilometer-in-winter-park-coriver/
http://crestedbuttenews.com/2015/10/briefs-crested-butte-120/
Manila, Philippines - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.manilatimes.net/2020/07/24/news/regions/isabela-corn-farmers-receive-alternative-livelihood/744877/
Cagayan Valley, Philippines - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1109987
Philippine Air Force
https://www.paf.mil.ph/node/5749
Calgary, Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://calgaryherald.com/business/local-business/no-rest-for-albertas-cloud-seeders-in-a-summer-of-monster-hailstorms
https://www.cake.co/conversations/6lqwdlJ/one-hail-storm-that-did-1-7-billion-in-damage-and-the-cloud-seeding-efforts-to-mitigate-hail-damage
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/cloud-seeding-hail-severe-weather-calgary-silver-iodide-storm-damage-1.5664718
David Keith - Harvard - Geo Engineering
https://cleantechnica.com/2020/07/24/harvard-profs-plan-geoengineering-experiment-igniting-ethics-debate/
India - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/science-environment/1145396-india-only-country-with-dedicated-ministry-addressing-all-aspects-of-earth-sciences-vardhan
Cambodia - Climate Modification - Armenian News
https://www.reporter.am/drought-dams-on-mekong-river-drop-cambodias-tonle-sap-lake-to-record-low-levels/
Lana Del Rey - Billboard News
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9425454/lana-del-rey-violet-poetry-audiobook
Lily Cole - Book
https://www.anothermag.com/design-living/12711/lucy-kumara-moore-lily-cole-who-cares-wins-reasons-for-optimism-book-interview
Greenwich Uni, London, UK - Architects Journal
https://www.architectsjournal.co.uk/practice/students/aj-student-prize-2020-university-of-greenwich
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.lavozcolorado.com/detail.php?id=10933
http://www.colorado.edu/today/2017/01/13/cloud-seeding-aims-increase-mountain-snowfall-power-generation
http://www.denverite.com/make-snow-cu-boulder-researchers-seeding-clouds-idaho-26892
https://phys.org/news/2017-01-atmospheric-scientists-cloud-seeding.html
https://www.aspendailynews.com/timeline-aspen-is-the-future-on-snowboards-snowmaking/article_f5f98845-d5b0-51fa-a7ee-f51654414d02.html
https://coyotegulch.blog/2016/10/15/coloradoriver-the-cwcb_dnr-is-installing-a-ceilometer-in-winter-park-coriver/
http://crestedbuttenews.com/2015/10/briefs-crested-butte-120/
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