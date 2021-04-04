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Brilliant Presentation on COVID deleted by YouTube
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130 views • April 04, 2021
I wouldn't have known about this brilliant presentation if it hadn't been deleted by YouTube after almost 500,000 views. Please share.
PANDA’s co-founder, Nick Hudson, was the keynote speaker at the March 2020 inaugural BizNews Investment Conference in South Africa. The presentation, "Time To Reopen Society" begins with the early days of the pandemic recalling the confusion, the conflicting information, the ever-changing recommendations. By following the data and official communications from global organisations, PANDA unravels what transpired that led us into deleterious lockdowns, which continue to have enormous negative impacts across the world. This presentation negates the fear and gives clear reasons why ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself’ in the story of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
The presentation files can be downloaded from our website at https://www.pandata.org/time-to-reopen-society/
Read more about BizNews at https://www.biznews.com/
PANDA’s co-founder, Nick Hudson, was the keynote speaker at the March 2020 inaugural BizNews Investment Conference in South Africa. The presentation, "Time To Reopen Society" begins with the early days of the pandemic recalling the confusion, the conflicting information, the ever-changing recommendations. By following the data and official communications from global organisations, PANDA unravels what transpired that led us into deleterious lockdowns, which continue to have enormous negative impacts across the world. This presentation negates the fear and gives clear reasons why ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself’ in the story of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
The presentation files can be downloaded from our website at https://www.pandata.org/time-to-reopen-society/
Read more about BizNews at https://www.biznews.com/
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