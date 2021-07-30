Biden Gets Quite the Reception From Pissed Off Citizens During PA Visit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump supporters lined the streets with Trump flags, US Flags, Distressed US Flags, and “F*ck Joe Biden” signs as he drove by.
The supporters were chanting, “TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!…”
Joe Biden traveled to eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday to promote and prioritize American manufacturing that he is handing over to China.