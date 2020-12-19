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How Safe Is This Vaccine...Will You Take It?
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131 views • December 19, 2020
Dr. Ngozi Ezike on how covid deaths are determined - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veLBHpl13A0
Deadly ingredients? - https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-16-covid19-vaccines-contain-deadly-epitopes-autoimmune-disease.html
Don't be alarmed if people start dying - https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-dont-be-alarmed-if-people-start-dying-after-taking-the-vaccine/
UK requires resuscitation facilities - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/12/09/resuscitation-facilities-required-at-corona-vaccination-hubs-in-uk-after-two-experience-anaphylactoid-reaction-to-the-jab-15198362/
GMA - Fauci doesn't answer is the vaxx safe - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8WcEgktlLg
Woman Dr. discusses side effects - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0h5VAb1Lk0U
Fastest vaxx ever - https://www.msn.com/en-ie/news/other/the-fastest-ever-vaccine-took-5-years-deputy-cmo-ronan-glynn-rules-out-covid-19-vaccine-being-ready-by-late-summer/ar-BB14irpk
History of vaccines - https://www.businessinsider.com/how-long-it-took-to-develop-other-vaccines-in-history-2020-7?op=1#human-papillomavirus-hpv-12
India has a home covid kit - https://mobile.twitter.com/sambardo1/status/1339211043717980160?ref_url=https%3a%2f%2fthedonald.win%2fp%2f11r4le0ttz%2fwhile-the-world-is-on-a-vaccine-%2fc%2f
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
Deadly ingredients? - https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-16-covid19-vaccines-contain-deadly-epitopes-autoimmune-disease.html
Don't be alarmed if people start dying - https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-dont-be-alarmed-if-people-start-dying-after-taking-the-vaccine/
UK requires resuscitation facilities - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/12/09/resuscitation-facilities-required-at-corona-vaccination-hubs-in-uk-after-two-experience-anaphylactoid-reaction-to-the-jab-15198362/
GMA - Fauci doesn't answer is the vaxx safe - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8WcEgktlLg
Woman Dr. discusses side effects - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0h5VAb1Lk0U
Fastest vaxx ever - https://www.msn.com/en-ie/news/other/the-fastest-ever-vaccine-took-5-years-deputy-cmo-ronan-glynn-rules-out-covid-19-vaccine-being-ready-by-late-summer/ar-BB14irpk
History of vaccines - https://www.businessinsider.com/how-long-it-took-to-develop-other-vaccines-in-history-2020-7?op=1#human-papillomavirus-hpv-12
India has a home covid kit - https://mobile.twitter.com/sambardo1/status/1339211043717980160?ref_url=https%3a%2f%2fthedonald.win%2fp%2f11r4le0ttz%2fwhile-the-world-is-on-a-vaccine-%2fc%2f
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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