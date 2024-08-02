© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to make Chocolate Ganache Truffles.Chocolate Truffles Yammy. @Indulovecooking
The recipe
Chocolate ganache filling
220g dark / milk chocolate
120g heavy cream
1 tbsp instant coffee
30ml rum / whiskey (if you don't use alcohol, use 30ml heavy cream instead)
For Coating (4 types of truffles)
150g dark chocolate
15g vegetable oil
100g white chocolate
10g vegetable oil
about 1 - 2 tbsp cocoa powder
about 30g - 40g chopped hazelnuts
