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FULL SHOW: Freedom Or Slavery: The Choice For The World Is Upon Us Now
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110 views • August 14, 2021
oaded Friday broadcast with big breaking news and fantastic guests. Alison Wonderland joins to discuss the state of politics and medical tyranny in Los Angeles. Antoine Tucker joins to discuss the state of politics and medical tyranny in NYC plus his run for office. Alex Jones breaks into the broadcast with huge news of doctors warning the world about the COVID jab. Frank Cavanaugh joins to discuss the FBI visiting him, because he was in a hotel room in D.C. on January 6th. Michale Graves announces a musical performance tour and is already having venues cancelled, because he supports Trump and goes on Infowars.
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