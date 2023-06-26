Create New Account
We're Winners — Act Like It
Son of the Republic
It’s Time To Stop Losing

* There is no “no-win scenario”.

* We do not lose.

* We do not accept losing on any level, ever.

* We are not losers.

* Do not tolerate ‘nothing works’ or ‘we can do nothing’.

* We still live in the freest, most prosperous nation on Earth.

* Two options: use the freedom that you have to do something; or you’re going to have to fight for your freedom.


p.s. Check out the “Kobayashi Maru” test.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 26 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2wj89l-its-time-to-stop-losing-guest-bob-vander-plaats-62623.html

Keywords
winningfreedomlibertyprosperitystrategywinnergame theorytacticsstrategic thinkingsteve deaceclevernesskobayashi maruproactivity

