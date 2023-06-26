We're Winners — Act Like It

It’s Time To Stop Losing
* There is no “no-win scenario”.
* We do not lose.
* We do not accept losing on any level, ever.
* We are not losers.
* Do not tolerate ‘nothing works’ or ‘we can do nothing’.
* We still live in the freest, most prosperous nation on Earth.
* Two options: use the freedom that you have to do something; or you’re going to have to fight for your freedom.
p.s. Check out the “Kobayashi Maru” test.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 26 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2wj89l-its-time-to-stop-losing-guest-bob-vander-plaats-62623.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.