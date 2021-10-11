Lets stuff our LEADERS into refrigerated TRUCK MORGUES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Jewish cartels are hoping they can keep as many humans behind their Jewish mainstream media induced wall of ignorance. But people are waking up. Too many - and the Jewish banking cartels are panicking and accelerating their sloppy attempt at enslaving the human race.
These scumbags have plenty of help on the inside. The attorney general Merrick Garland is a Jew so he's not going to investigate Jewish crimes against humanity like Covid-19. The heads of the CIA, Homeland Security, Air Force, etc are Jews so they too are the enemy - because Jews are not in the US Military unless they are a part of an Israeli intelligence operation to subvert the US military to serve only Israeli Jewish objectives, not American ones..
And don't hold your breath that the Director of the F.B.I Christopher Wray will investigate the OBVIOUS criminality of the entire Covid scamdemic - his life's dream is to suck old man Rothschild's dick. (for pay of course)
We're going to win though, we're going to beat the Jewish banking cartels and their dick smoking accomplices like FBI Director Wray.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/R07p2dHOJkS8/
Unsafe Space