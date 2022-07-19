GO HERE TO SEE JON-S VIDEOS

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(YouTube banded JK for 2 weeks. Here are links to last videos on alt platforms)https://odysee.com/please-understand-this-(before-)-i-drop:2
https://www.brighteon.com/8097baf3-90f2-4982-b168-ed1d7f3754d4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hqu5uyjhM5cI/
https://archive.org/details/please-understand-this-before-i-drop-the-man-of-2-faces-prophecy-foundational-scriptures-first
https://k00.fr/KF220717
https://k00.fr/KFILES_2022
http://www.kleckfiles.com/?220717
http://www.kleckfiles.com/download/