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Improvised Snow Camouflage & Veil Camo Test
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42 views • March 25, 2022
In this video, a white snow camouflage getup is improvised and then tested against a mixture of white camo and veil camo in a winter woodland environment with light snow. Share your opinions on the test in the comment section.
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T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Follow me on other platforms…
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VikingSharia
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
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