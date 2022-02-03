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The “Defeat the Mandates” March Against COVID Tyranny | Beyond the Cover
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40 views • February 03, 2022
In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews The New American’s senior editor Rebecca Terrell about the “Defeat the Mandates” march against COVID tyranny that was held in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2022. Terrell covered the March for TNA along with contributing editor Veronika Kyrylenko, and the two have co-authored a photo essay on the march that will appear in the February 28 issue of TNA. In this interview, which was done prior to the publication of the February 28 issue, Terrell discusses not just happenings at the patriotic march, but also the great enthusiasm she felt being with more than 30,000 like-minded Americans and witnessing another exciting manifestation of the great awakening that is sweeping America. While Terrell mingled with and interviewed folks who attended the march, Kyrylenko interviewed march organizers and speakers including Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and others.
For more information about the “Defeat the Mandates” march, including the aforementioned interviews, visit https://thenewamerican.com/us/healthcare/defeat-the-mandates/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
For more information about the “Defeat the Mandates” march, including the aforementioned interviews, visit https://thenewamerican.com/us/healthcare/defeat-the-mandates/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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