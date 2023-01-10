E8 of The Jim Gale Show: Getting Prepared With a Strategic Home Defense Featuring Steven File

In episode 8 guest Steven File of Strategic Home Defense sheds light on the need to protect one’s home with a plan, which he says is an act of greater freedom and security.

Steven brings 19 years combined experience in law enforcement and as an infantry squad leader with the National Guard to his business helping homeowners feel safer.

“Rather than rely on some government agency to protect my family, that’s my responsibility. And if I’m not prepared to do that in a justified way, and in an effective way, am I really taking care of my family?” he asks.

With increased food shortages and other supply chain issues expected–and crime rates escalating and less police and resources available to respond–it’s becoming even more important to protect one’s home base and become more self-sufficient, he and co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt share.

Topics covered in this interview:

Getting prepared with a strategic plan to build home defense security:

• The mindset of having everything covered.

• Does everybody in the family know their role?

• Do you have food, water, and back up power?

• Emergency planning by building relationships with like-minded people, who can help share resources and have different skill sets.

About Steven File

Co-founder of Strategic Home Defense

Steven has worked in Law Enforcement for seven years and has 12 years of military experience. He has worked as a Tactical Operations Officer and an Intelligence Detective. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice in 2017.

He co-founded Strategic Home Defense with his wife, Kelsey, who also has seven years experience in law enforcement. Additionally, Kelsey is a nationally certified canine handler through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

