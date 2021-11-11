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UK Sky News, CNN and print media CAUGHT OUT directly lying in support of lockdown restrictions
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60 views • November 11, 2021
UK Sky News, CNN and print media CAUGHT OUT directly lying in support of lockdown restrictions
https://rumble.com/vp2xiz-uk-sky-news-cnn-and-print-media-caught-out-directly-lying-in-support-of-loc.html
Politico
https://youtu.be/ewY5htIIHXg
We are well ahead of the MSM narrative. The fails must be painful for them lets hope some heads start to roll, who knows the Jab might be made mandatory for the suckers in order to keep their jobs.
https://rumble.com/vp2xiz-uk-sky-news-cnn-and-print-media-caught-out-directly-lying-in-support-of-loc.html
Politico
https://youtu.be/ewY5htIIHXg
We are well ahead of the MSM narrative. The fails must be painful for them lets hope some heads start to roll, who knows the Jab might be made mandatory for the suckers in order to keep their jobs.
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