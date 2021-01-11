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Red Alert
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200 views • January 11, 2021
President Trump is still in office! America's future hangs in the balance, will we have the communists or a civil war? In this show, John examines the evidence of President Trump's heart from God's perspective, presented for us by prophetic voice Terry Bennet, and considers the options still available to the President according to alternative media sources.
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