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Robert Kennedy Jr - These 'Vaxxines' Are Dangerous
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224 views • July 28, 2021
Big Pharma milking the public purse for "tests" and jibjabs that introduce mRNA and nanotechnology into our bodies. Nothing to do with health.
Resist medical tyranny at all cost. Your live depents on it.
from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSkIUKAElGjf/
Resist medical tyranny at all cost. Your live depents on it.
from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kSkIUKAElGjf/
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