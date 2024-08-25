© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From DivineRevelations.info Spirit Lessons
0:00 Introduction
0:11 Techniques in Spiritual Warfare
0:44 I am God's Son.
1:17 What do I do?
5:30 Technique #2
5:55 Worship Leader
12:45 Break-Through
14:45 Don't Get Discouraged
14:49 You Must Overcome
15:02 The Breakthrough Mentality
15:10 QUESTION
15:18 What Happened?
17:17 The anointing does not wear off
20:58 Surrendered
21:23 Authority vs. Powers
25:13 Prayer Warrior
26:17 Evil Spirits Hate the Praise and Worship of God
26:26 God's Praise Opens Portals to Heaven, Inviting God's Presence.
27:43 Technique #9 Praying God's Word
28:24 Memorize Scripture
28:47 Exodus 15:3 The LORD is a warrior.
30:12 Technique #11
30:28 Matthew 13:25
31:00 Casting Spells Conjuring Demons
31:06 Nighttime Prayer
31:49 Become A Fierce Overcomer In Spiritual Warfare