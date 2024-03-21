Pandemic Treaty Just Weeks Away As Excess Deaths Sky Rocket

The Pandemic Preparedness Treaty will be voted on behind closed doors on May the 24th. As this is happening the world is plunged into a pandemic of excess deaths and covert cover-ups. Excess deaths from the very treatments the WHO will be allowed to force upon you (basically at will) if the treaty succeeds. Your politicians are ignoring this, your media is too. They’ve sold your sovereignty and they don’t want you to know that ‘check mate’ is on its way… unless we do something NOW!