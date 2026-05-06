Jonathan Otto Interview: Red Light Therapy, Healing Frequencies & Beyond The Diagnosis

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- FDA's Crackdown on Healing Therapeutic Peptides (0:00)
- Jonathan Otto's Introduction and Red Light Therapy (1:25)
- Scientific Basis of Red Light Therapy (4:00)
- Combining Therapies for Enhanced Effectiveness (6:02)
- Red Light Therapy Devices and Their Benefits (11:53)
- Challenges and Solutions in Red Light Therapy (22:33)
- The Science of Light and Its Impact on Health (26:38)
- Practical Applications and User Experiences (39:56)
- Promoting the Beyond the Diagnosis Course (40:26)
- Closing Remarks and Additional Resources (42:59)
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