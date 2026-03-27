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COURTS ARE TURNING ON BIG TECH
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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In a major legal development, courts have delivered a decisive ruling against government-backed social media censorship during the COVID-19 era—marking what many are calling a landmark victory for the First Amendment. This case, involving federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Office of the Surgeon General, found that government pressure on tech platforms to suppress certain viewpoints crossed constitutional boundaries. The settlement now restricts these agencies from coercing or threatening social media companies over protected speech, reinforcing that digital platforms do not alter fundamental free speech protections.


The ruling goes further, clarifying that labeling content as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “malinformation” does not strip it of constitutional protection—a critical point in the broader debate over online censorship and government overreach. Internal communications released during the case revealed extensive coordination between public health officials and major tech companies, including Meta Platforms, raising new questions about the role of Big Tech in moderating public discourse. For many, this decision represents a turning point in the ongoing fight for transparency, accountability, and the preservation of open dialogue in the digital age.


At the same time, courts are increasingly weighing in on vaccine mandates and religious exemptions, with multiple rulings affirming the legal strength of religious accommodation claims. Recent cases against hospitals and employers—including actions supported by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission—have resulted in financial penalties for failing to honor religious objections to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. These outcomes signal a growing legal framework supporting informed consent, individual rights, and protections against compelled medical interventions.


Meanwhile, a wave of lawsuits targeting major tech companies is gaining momentum, with juries finding platforms liable for harms related to content moderation, child safety, and social media addiction. High-profile cases against companies like Meta Platforms and YouTube suggest a broader legal reckoning may be underway—one some are comparing to past industry-defining litigation. As hundreds of cases move forward and new legislation emerges at the state level, these developments point to a rapidly evolving legal landscape shaping the future of free speech, public health policy, and Big Tech accountability in America.

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