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Freedom is not Free stop the tyrannie.
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40 views • December 04, 2021
A great video by Amazing Polly. Portrait of small businesses standing up against the divide in society. Emotional and great insights.
Een geweldige video door Amazing Polly. Portret van kleine bedrijven die opstaan tegen de tweedeling in de maatschappij. Emotioneel en geweldige inzichten.
https://www.amazingpolly.net/
Een geweldige video door Amazing Polly. Portret van kleine bedrijven die opstaan tegen de tweedeling in de maatschappij. Emotioneel en geweldige inzichten.
https://www.amazingpolly.net/
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