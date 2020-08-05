© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's talk about Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and the Muslim Brotherhood
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • August 05, 2020
If you are wanting to vote out the liberals in the next election and are planning on voting conservative, it may not help unless you know who to vote for. MacKay and O'Toole are supported by the Muslim Brotherhood. Communism sits at our doorstep. Canadians need to understand the plan that is being played on them in order to vote with other Canadians and take back Canada from those that want to destroy it forever.
Important to watch.
Important to watch.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.