CTP 20250321 S2EMarSpecial11 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 5 MusicTvPoliticsS1E15Reprise BTS/SP Video

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

CTP (S2EMarSpeical11) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 5: Music, Tv, Politics, reprise play of 2023 episode

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics" TheLibertyBeacon piece

CTP (S2EMarSpeical11) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 5: Unpacking Jason Aldean's Controversy and the Future of American Values

We explore the complex relationships between entertainment and political ideology, examining how movies, music, and television both reflect and shape American cultural values.

• Jason Aldean's controversial music video sparked backlash despite using locations previously featured in other artists' productions without issue

• Nostalgic discussion about TV shows like The Jetsons, Full House, and Family Matters that taught strong household principles and American values

• The Barbenheimer phenomenon revealing Hollywood's political divisions and audience preferences

• Sound of Freedom's success contrasted with Indiana Jones' disappointing performance symbolizes shifting audience values

• Concerns about Chinese influence in American entertainment and manufacturing

• Media's tendency to label content "racist" when it doesn't align with progressive narratives

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]