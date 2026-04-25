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Lego-Style Banger about US Taxes this time.
Cynthia: I found this video somewhere else. Quality isn't as great as it was. It was originally a half TikTok size with writing at the top, so took the center part, made it this size, and it lost quality, but bigger now.
I've got another one coming up in a little bit. ; )