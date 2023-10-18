The day Israel attacked America

On June 8, 1967, Israel conducted an aerial and sea attack on an unarmed US navy vessel, the USS Liberty, killing 34 Americans and injuring more than 170. The incident was covered up and buried to save US-Israeli relations.
Further More detailed Info:
https://www.brighteon.com/1c618676-38af-4926-bc2e-9fd15e2b2ad4
Mirrored - TRT World
