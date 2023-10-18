Create New Account
The day Israel attacked America
On June 8, 1967, Israel conducted an aerial and sea attack on an unarmed US navy vessel, the USS Liberty, killing 34 Americans and injuring more than 170. The incident was covered up and buried to save US-Israeli relations.

Further More detailed Info:

https://www.brighteon.com/1c618676-38af-4926-bc2e-9fd15e2b2ad4

Mirrored - TRT World

