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EP 2741-6PM NY TIMES CONFIRMS: JOE BIDEN TOOK INAPPROPRIATE SHOWERS WITH, & MAY HAVE MOLESTED HIS DAUGHTER
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20 views • December 20, 2021
EP 2741-6PM NY TIMES CONFIRMS: JOE BIDEN TOOK INAPPROPRIATE SHOWERS WITH, & MAY HAVE MOLESTED HIS DAUGHTER 
Ashley Biden’s diary – over which Project Veritas was raided by the FBI last month – made its way to the whistleblower organization after Ms. Biden left her belongings at a friend’s house, where she was staying after completing a rehab program for addiction, according to the New York Times. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19595 
SPECIAL GUEST: Las Vegas City Councilwoman MICHELE FIORE served in Nevada’s state Assembly from 2012 to 2016, during which she opposed tax increases, supported gun rights and spearheaded a controversial proposal that would have dramatically curbed federal power to manage public lands and waters in Nevada. Miss Fiore has announced her plan to run for Governor in Nevada and promises to bring the same fervor to fighting vaccine mandates, terrorist organizations, and election fraud.  https://votefiore.com/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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