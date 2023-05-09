🤡 In Warsaw, Poland - Poles tried to blocked the way for the Russian ambassador at the memorial cemetery, where he came to lay flowers.
The participants demand that the diplomat remove the St. George ribbon from his jacket.
Is there any doubt that Poland is Ukraine 2,0?
