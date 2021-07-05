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Medical experts may have degrees but they havent graduated from the school of common sense
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190 views • July 05, 2021
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says Australia's "pathetic premiers" hide behind health bureaucrats when shutting down borders "on a whim" and says medical experts "haven't graduated from the school of common sense" despite holding degrees in medicine.
"We, you and me, are being treated like mushrooms; we're kept in the dark, fed a pile of manure by these weak leaders and their human political shield," he said.
"We, you and me, are being treated like mushrooms; we're kept in the dark, fed a pile of manure by these weak leaders and their human political shield," he said.
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