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SH_P's-, cognitive/radio, applied game theory- Human Energy Harvesting-MRI implant images BODY AREA NETWORKS
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64 views • February 02, 2022
Led by Professor Ekram Hossain, WiCoNS group in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Manitoba performs multi-disciplinary research in the areas of wireless communications networks, cognitive/self-organizing and "green" radio systems, network economics, applied game theory, and mobile and cloud computing systems.
Body Area Network Experts in Manitoba, but who are the test subjects?:
https://home.cc.umanitoba.ca/~hossaina/wicons/index.html#partners
What victims are going through:
Criminal and Scientific Misconduct Involving Neural Prosthesis Research
Nano tech and bioengineering, invivo-- it was here experimenting on people for decades. You Ignored targeted individuals and now the final solution is here-- BIOTECH INJECTIONS-- YOU are a COMPUTER
Hybrid Energy Harvesting-Based Cooperative Spectrum Sensing and Access in Heterogeneous Cognitive Radio Networks
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7817835
An On-Demand Emergency Packet Transmission Scheme for Wireless Body Area Networks
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/An-On-Demand-Emergency-Packet-Transmission-Scheme-Ameen-Hong/1458c1bf415e90fcece4a12f45f7777ab231ecad
Body Area Network Experts in Manitoba, but who are the test subjects?:
https://home.cc.umanitoba.ca/~hossaina/wicons/index.html#partners
What victims are going through:
Criminal and Scientific Misconduct Involving Neural Prosthesis Research
Nano tech and bioengineering, invivo-- it was here experimenting on people for decades. You Ignored targeted individuals and now the final solution is here-- BIOTECH INJECTIONS-- YOU are a COMPUTER
Hybrid Energy Harvesting-Based Cooperative Spectrum Sensing and Access in Heterogeneous Cognitive Radio Networks
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7817835
An On-Demand Emergency Packet Transmission Scheme for Wireless Body Area Networks
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/An-On-Demand-Emergency-Packet-Transmission-Scheme-Ameen-Hong/1458c1bf415e90fcece4a12f45f7777ab231ecad
Keywords
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