Head of Iran's Nat'l Emergency, presents the civilian casualty figures from the Ramadan war

1,563 casualties under 18. 111 of them under five years old. The youngest female casualty: one month old.

Jafar Miyadfar, head of Iran's national emergency organization, presents the civilian casualty figures from the Ramadan war.

3,794 female casualties. The youngest one month old. The oldest a hundred years old.

His argument is simple, "Our military service age begins at eighteen. One hundred percent of these were civilians. Women have no role in our military system."

The numbers speak for themselves. The strikes are hitting homes.



